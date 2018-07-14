Belgia lõpetas turniiri kindla 2:0 võiduga Inglismaa üle ja saab kaela pronksmedalid. Finaalile saame kaasa elada juba homme, kui tiitli nimel lähevad võitlusesse Prantsusmaa ja Horvaatia.
18:57
Belgia on võitnud pronksmedali!
18:42
De Bruynelt suurepärane eeltöö ja erinevalt Lukakust suudab Eden Hazard palli etteposti põrutada. 2:0 ja Belgia liigub vääramatul kursil pronksi suunas.
18:40
JA 2:0, asi klaar
18:19
Lukaku turniir on lõppenud, teda asendab Mertens. ManU ründaja arvele jäi neli väravat.
18:04
Teine poolaeg algas!
17:59
Tegemist on Inglismaa sajanda MM-mänguga. Juubel!
100 - This will be England's 100th game at a major international tournament, with 69 of those coming at the World Cup finals (31 at the European Championships). Century. #BELENG #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ypacGG8OYn— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 14, 2018
17:57
Meunier on kümnes belglane, kes Venemaa MMil värava lööb. Sama palju erinevaid mängijaid lõi maailmameistrivõistlustel ühe tiimi eest väravaid Prantsusmaa 1982. aastal ja Itaalia 2006. aastal.
10 - Thomas Meunier is the 10th different player to score for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup - the joint-most different scorers for a team at a single World Cup (also 10 for France in 1982 and Italy in 2006). Spread. #BELENG #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ACnK9xvP14— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 14, 2018
17:49
POOLAEG
17:24
Fun fact - Meunier lõi oma esimese koondisevärava Eesti vastu.
-
17:05
1:0
17:05
SKOOR ON AVATUD! 4. minutil lööb Thomas Meunier Belgia juhtima
17:00
Avavile on kõlanud!
16:51
Meeskondade algkoosseisud:
FORMATIONS // #BELENG // #WorldCup— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MJKV09mZPG
14:30
During what was a coming-of-age #WorldCup for both #FRA and #CRO, their 1998 meeting is largely remembered for one name: Lilian Thuram— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
We look back on that classic semi-final ahead of their #WorldCupFinal meeting tomorrow.
👉https://t.co/5FtPDeqj9T pic.twitter.com/4hfNvN0IPR
10:52
2 - Dejan Lovren is set to become only the second player to play in the Champions League final for an English club, and the World Cup final in the same year (after Thierry Henry in 2006). Defence. #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/669KQq47se— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2018
10:01
09:52
08:43
Päeva alustuseks pakume lugemist finaali jõudnud Horvaatia jalgpallist: