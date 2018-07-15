21. jalgpalli maailmameistrivõistlused leidsid täna oma lõpplahenduse ning Moskvas Luznikii staadionil peetud finaalist väljusid 4:2 võitjatena prantslased, kes krooniti kahekordseteks maailmameistriteks.
-
22:41
Sellega tänaseks lõpetame, head ööd!
-
22:36
-
22:26
-
22:13
-
22:12
On dab paaaas noooouuuus @EmmanuelMacron ❤️🇫🇷😂 @paulpogba @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/PRtsGKABOS— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 15, 2018
-
21:05
-
21:04
-
20:36
France win the World Cup! Here is how Paris reacted at the final whistle! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/mLNgHNDYzT— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 15, 2018
-
20:33
-
20:23
MMi parima mängija tiitli pälvib Luka Modric!
-
-
20:07
France are on top of the football world 🇫🇷#FRA #WorldCupFinal #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/CAzPxw3Qj2— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) July 15, 2018
-
19:55
-
19:54
PRANTSUSMAA ON MAAILMAMEISTER!
-
19:49
Viis lisaminutit!
-
19:46
Viimati nägi normaalajal MM-finaalis kuut väravat 1958. aastal.
The first time since 1958 we've had six goals in regular time of a #WorldCupFinal!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
Pretty nerve-wracking for #FRA and #CRO fans, but for neutrals... how you feeling? #FRACRO 4-2 pic.twitter.com/lVZ0FXeBUZ
-
19:40
Varasemalt on ühes mängus nii värava kui ka omavärava löönud Ernie Brandts (Holland, 1978).
2 - Mario Mandzukic is just the second player in World Cup history to score a goal for his side and an own goal in a single game, after Ernie Brandts for the Netherlands versus Italy in 1978. Quirk.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/W1geg7lstV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
-
19:39
Horvaatidel on jäänud veel kümme minutit armuaega + lisaminutid.
-
19:27
Hugo Lloris küpsetab korraliku piruka ning Mandžukic lükkab palli võrku. Horvaatide lootus elab.
-
19:27
AGA! HORVAATIA LÖÖB ÜHE TAGASI!
-
19:23
MAA VÄRISEB JA TAEVAS MÜRISTAB! Mbappe lööb Prantsusmaa neljanda!
-
-
19:19
Pogba saatis pika palli Mbappele jooksu peale, kes trikitas pikalt. Lõpuks jõudis nahkkera uuesti karistusala joonel seisnud Pogbale, kelle esimene üritus blokeeritakse Horvaatia kaitsjate poolt, kuid Manchester Unitedi mehe teine üritus lõpetab väravavõrgus.
-
19:17
Paul Pogba lööb Prantsusmaa kolmanda.
-
19:13
Prantusmaa vahetab: 54. minutil tuleb väljakult ära Kante, kellel on kollane all ja tema asemel platsile Nzonzi.
-
19:10
Key stats:— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
👉 We've not had a #WorldCupFinal with three goals in the first half since 1974
👉 It's the first #WorldCupFinal with three goals since 1998
So yeah, goals! #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/DBfXIJQfSR
-
19:09
Ainult üks meeskond on tulnud maailmameistriks, olles poolajal kaotusseisus - Uruguay 1930.
1930 - The only team to win a World Cup final having been trailing at half-time was Uruguay against Argentina, in the first ever showpiece in 1930. History.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/dfllwOSZFy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
-
19:08
You know it’s a 2018 World Cup game when you have the holy quadruple happen:— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 15, 2018
Dive ☑️
Own Goal ☑️
Banger ☑️
VAR Penalty ☑️
-
19:04
Teine poolaeg on alanud!
-
18:49
Riietusruumi minnakse Prantsusmaa 2:1 eduseisus!
-
18:38
Griezmann saadab Subasici teisele poole ja taastab Prantsusmaa eduseisu!
-
18:37
Lööma läheb Griezmann
-
-
18:36
JA NII ON! Penalti!
-
18:36
Videopildist on näha, et pall tabab Perisici kätt, kuid mida otsustab peakohtunik Nestor Pitana?
-
18:35
34. minutil sai Matuidi nurgalöögist löögile ning kui esmapilgul, et pall läks mööda, siis tagantjärele apelleerisid nad käele. VAR on kasutuses!
-
18:28
JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! Horvaatia viigistab 28. minutil. Ivan Perisic!
-
18:25
Tänavusel MMil on standardolukordadest löödud nüüd 69 väravat.
69 set-piece goals have now been scored at the 2018 World Cup; the most ever in a single tournament.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2018
Nice. pic.twitter.com/wlqsB32zJd
-
18:24
Tegemist oli ka esimese omaväravaga MM-finaalide ajaloos!
1 - Mario Mandzukic is the first ever player to score an own goal in a World Cup final. Misfortune.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/rAAi0WJalq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
-
18:19
Griezmann riputab karistuslöögi kasti, kus see saab prantslaste jaoks Mario Mandžukici peast õnneliku ripse.
-
18:18
Prantsusmaa läheb 18. minutil juhtima!
-
18:15
This game is already stressing me out #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/whGPvB8p7o— Mohit (@Yug_rachchh) July 15, 2018
-
18:10
Esimesed kümme minutit on pall pigem olnud Prantsusmaa poole peal, kuid ohtlike olukordi mängus veel tekinud pole.
-
-
18:05
Kante every time Modric gets on the ball. pic.twitter.com/GMqCUmz74N— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 15, 2018
-
18:00
JA KOHTUMINE ON ALANUD!
-
17:58
Finaali eel nägi väljakul ka eestlast! 8aastane Tristan Kool jalutas kullamängu murule koos Horvaatia koondise poolkaitsja Marcelo Brozoviciga.
-
17:57
-
17:34
11 - Croatia starting XI against France; Keeperic, Defendic, Defendic, Lovrenic, Midic, Midic, Right-Wingic, Left-Wingic, Playmakeric, Targetic, False9ic. Itch.— OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 15, 2018
-
17:18
Here's how we line up at Luzhniki Stadium... #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/20kddt07hU— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
-
16:44
Kyllian Mbappest nooremana on MM-finaalis pallinud vaid Pele ja Giuseppe Bergomi.
19y 207d - Kylian Mbappé will become the youngest Frenchman and the third youngest player overall to appear in a World Cup final, after Pelé in 1958 (17y 249d) and Giuseppe Bergomi in 1982 (18y 201d). Excitement.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/R3Y0x9MkrB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
-
16:41
The team news is in...— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
Here are your Starting XIs, #FRA and #CRO fans! #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/f5v1NuaCtJ
-
13:51
Citroeni mehed näitavad kõksimisoskuseid
After setting the fastest time in SS13, @scottmartinat had a bit of football at service, a good training for the next #WorldCup🤪🤣#RallyEstonia #SeeYouIn4YearsEngland pic.twitter.com/6nCLEJJ8l6— Citroën Racing (@CitroenRacing) July 15, 2018
-
13:48
MMil pronksmedali teeninud belglasest on saamas Madridi Reali mängija
-
-
11:38
-
10:57
Citroeni mehhaanikud mängivad Rally Estonial vabal hetkel jalkat!
Citroen mechanics want to be football players! #WRC #RallyEstonia #football pic.twitter.com/Mjw8FWoeLu— erki roosimägi (@erki_) July 15, 2018
-
10:56