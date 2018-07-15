NII SEE JUHTUS | Jalgpalli MM: Prantsusmaa tõusis kahekordseks maailmameistriks (7)

, 15. juuli 2018, 22:43
Paul Pogba (vasakul) rõõmustamas. (Reuters/Scanpix)
21. jalgpalli maailmameistrivõistlused leidsid täna oma lõpplahenduse ning Moskvas Luznikii staadionil peetud finaalist väljusid 4:2 võitjatena prantslased, kes krooniti kahekordseteks maailmameistriteks. 
  • 22:41

    Sellega tänaseks lõpetame, head ööd!

  • 22:36
  • 22:26
  • 22:13
  • 22:12
  • 21:05
  • 21:04
  • 20:36
  • 20:33
  • 20:23
    MMi parima mängija tiitli pälvib Luka Modric!

  • 20:07
  • 19:55
  • 19:54
    PRANTSUSMAA ON MAAILMAMEISTER!

  • 19:49
    Viis lisaminutit!

  • 19:46
    Viimati nägi normaalajal MM-finaalis kuut väravat 1958. aastal.

  • 19:40
    Varasemalt on ühes mängus nii värava kui ka omavärava löönud Ernie Brandts (Holland, 1978).

  • 19:39
    Horvaatidel on jäänud veel kümme minutit armuaega + lisaminutid. 

  • 19:27
    Hugo Lloris küpsetab korraliku piruka ning Mandžukic lükkab palli võrku. Horvaatide lootus elab. 

  • 19:27
    AGA! HORVAATIA LÖÖB ÜHE TAGASI!

  • 19:23
    MAA VÄRISEB JA TAEVAS MÜRISTAB! Mbappe lööb Prantsusmaa neljanda!

  • 19:19
    Pogba saatis pika palli Mbappele jooksu peale, kes trikitas pikalt. Lõpuks jõudis nahkkera uuesti karistusala joonel seisnud Pogbale, kelle esimene üritus blokeeritakse Horvaatia kaitsjate poolt, kuid Manchester Unitedi mehe teine üritus lõpetab väravavõrgus. 

  • 19:17
    Paul Pogba lööb Prantsusmaa kolmanda. 

  • 19:13
    Prantusmaa vahetab: 54. minutil tuleb väljakult ära Kante, kellel on kollane all ja tema asemel platsile Nzonzi. 

  • 19:10
  • 19:09
    Ainult üks meeskond on tulnud maailmameistriks, olles poolajal kaotusseisus - Uruguay 1930.

  • 19:08
  • 19:04
    Teine poolaeg on alanud!

  • 18:49
    Riietusruumi minnakse Prantsusmaa 2:1 eduseisus!

  • 18:38
    Griezmann saadab Subasici teisele poole ja taastab Prantsusmaa eduseisu!

  • 18:37
    Lööma läheb Griezmann

  • 18:36
    JA NII ON! Penalti!

  • 18:36
    Videopildist on näha, et pall tabab Perisici kätt, kuid mida otsustab peakohtunik Nestor Pitana?

  • 18:35
    34. minutil sai Matuidi nurgalöögist löögile ning kui esmapilgul, et pall läks mööda, siis tagantjärele apelleerisid nad käele. VAR on kasutuses!

  • 18:28
    JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! Horvaatia viigistab 28. minutil. Ivan Perisic!

  • 18:25
    Tänavusel MMil on standardolukordadest löödud nüüd 69 väravat.

  • 18:24
    Tegemist oli ka esimese omaväravaga MM-finaalide ajaloos!

  • 18:19
    Griezmann riputab karistuslöögi kasti, kus see saab prantslaste jaoks Mario Mandžukici peast õnneliku ripse. 

  • 18:18
    Prantsusmaa läheb 18. minutil juhtima!

  • 18:15
  • 18:10
    Esimesed kümme minutit on pall pigem olnud Prantsusmaa poole peal, kuid ohtlike olukordi mängus veel tekinud pole. 

  • 18:05
  • 18:00
    JA KOHTUMINE ON ALANUD!

  • 17:58
    Finaali eel nägi väljakul ka eestlast! 8aastane Tristan Kool jalutas kullamängu murule koos Horvaatia koondise poolkaitsja Marcelo Brozoviciga. 

  • 17:57
  • 17:34
  • 17:18
    FORMATSIOONID
  • 16:44
    Kyllian Mbappest nooremana on MM-finaalis pallinud vaid Pele ja Giuseppe Bergomi.

  • 16:41
    ALGKOOSSEISUD
  • 13:51
    Citroeni mehed näitavad kõksimisoskuseid

  • 13:48
    MMil pronksmedali teeninud belglasest on saamas Madridi Reali mängija

  • 11:38
  • 10:57
    Citroeni mehhaanikud mängivad Rally Estonial vabal hetkel jalkat!

  • 10:56
7 kommentaari

P
PILT ON ILLUSTREERIV  /   22:51, 15. juuli 2018
Aga jah, te nägite penaltit, mille eest see anti, eks. KÜSIMUSI POLE. Prantsusmaa on võitnud ja isias juhib Euroopat. Selline nädal siis,
L
läks  /   20:38, 15. juuli 2018
veidi ülemeelseks, aga vaatamata tema apsakale tundus mäng väga pikk , sest kõik oli selge - kohtuniku halastusvile võinuks mängu päästa ilma viie lisaminutita.
T
Tim  /   20:01, 15. juuli 2018
Minu jaoks võitis Horvaatia kui tõeline rahvus meeskond.
J
Jaanika  /   19:49, 15. juuli 2018
T
Tim  /   19:54, 15. juuli 2018
J
Jaanika  /   19:34, 15. juuli 2018
T
Tim  /   19:48, 15. juuli 2018
Võta oma multi-kulti ja soola sisse.
H
Helx  /   18:49, 15. juuli 2018
Õhtuleht võiks nime ikka õigesti kirjutada mitte Tristan Kool vaid Tristen Kool
J
Jaanika  /   18:09, 15. juuli 2018
J
Jaanika  /   18:14, 15. juuli 2018
Ja tahate näha- SELLEST SAAB MEIE MULTIKULTI SUVI ja suur PIDU!!!
J
Jaanika  /   18:30, 15. juuli 2018
H
Horvaati...  /   12:14, 15. juuli 2018
  /   20:18, 15. juuli 2018
Kas kaevurid ?
