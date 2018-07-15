Varasemalt on ühes mängus nii värava kui ka omavärava löönud Ernie Brandts (Holland, 1978).

2 - Mario Mandzukic is just the second player in World Cup history to score a goal for his side and an own goal in a single game, after Ernie Brandts for the Netherlands versus Italy in 1978. Quirk.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/W1geg7lstV