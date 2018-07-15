Maailmameistrivõistlustel ongi kätte jõudnud viimane ja kõige tähtsam päev. Tiitlikaitsja Saksamaa on väljas, karikat lähevad jahtima Prantsusmaa ja esmakordselt MM-finaalis mängiv Horvaatia. Kohtumine algab kell 18.00. Püsige lainel!
17:18
Here's how we line up at Luzhniki Stadium... #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/20kddt07hU— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
16:44
Kyllian Mbappest nooremana on MM-finaalis pallinud vaid Pele ja Giuseppe Bergomi.
19y 207d - Kylian Mbappé will become the youngest Frenchman and the third youngest player overall to appear in a World Cup final, after Pelé in 1958 (17y 249d) and Giuseppe Bergomi in 1982 (18y 201d). Excitement.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/R3Y0x9MkrB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
16:41
The team news is in...— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
Here are your Starting XIs, #FRA and #CRO fans! #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/f5v1NuaCtJ
13:51
Citroeni mehed näitavad kõksimisoskuseid
After setting the fastest time in SS13, @scottmartinat had a bit of football at service, a good training for the next #WorldCup🤪🤣#RallyEstonia #SeeYouIn4YearsEngland pic.twitter.com/6nCLEJJ8l6— Citroën Racing (@CitroenRacing) July 15, 2018
13:48
MMil pronksmedali teeninud belglasest on saamas Madridi Reali mängija
11:38
10:57
Citroeni mehhaanikud mängivad Rally Estonial vabal hetkel jalkat!
Citroen mechanics want to be football players! #WRC #RallyEstonia #football pic.twitter.com/Mjw8FWoeLu— erki roosimägi (@erki_) July 15, 2018
10:56