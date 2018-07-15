Kyllian Mbappest nooremana on MM-finaalis pallinud vaid Pele ja Giuseppe Bergomi.

19y 207d - Kylian Mbappé will become the youngest Frenchman and the third youngest player overall to appear in a World Cup final, after Pelé in 1958 (17y 249d) and Giuseppe Bergomi in 1982 (18y 201d). Excitement.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/R3Y0x9MkrB