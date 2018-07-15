TWITTERIMÖLL | "Esimene Aafrika võistkond võitis jalgpalli MMi" (0)

, 15. juuli 2018, 20:08
Prindi
Prantsusmaa koondise tähed Raphael Varane (vasakul) ja Antoine Griezmann. (Xinhua)

Prantsusmaa koondis krooniti äsja Venemaal jalgpalli maailmameistriks. Mõistagi plahvatas sellest ka sotsiaalmeedia ning Õhtuleht toob teieni säutsupalakesed Twitteri-maailmast.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Silja Ratt
Telefon 51993733
silja.ratt@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis