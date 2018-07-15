Prantsusmaa koondis krooniti äsja Venemaal jalgpalli maailmameistriks. Mõistagi plahvatas sellest ka sotsiaalmeedia ning Õhtuleht toob teieni säutsupalakesed Twitteri-maailmast.
Meanwhile Croatia Fans are coming back to earth#WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/Qo17UB21Wt— SuFii..🇵🇰 (@iSofyaanRajput) July 15, 2018
I was alive when the first African team won the FIFA World Cup😭🌍👏 #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nDri3VjsLt— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 15, 2018
Croatians exit the World Cup, be like#FRACRO #WorldCupFinal— tirto.id (@TirtoID) July 15, 2018
(📷: AP Photos) pic.twitter.com/3IMofMJltv
15 of the 23 players involved the France squad have African ancestry, reminiscent of the 1998 #WorldCup winning squad. Diversity at its best 😎🇫🇷. #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/6zRZqb6QSy— World Cup (@FIFAWCGoals) July 15, 2018
To the French woman on night of semi final we met in a Valbonne restaurant who said she couldn’t support France cos there were too many black players in the side, I hope you are inconsolably miserable. Well done #France #FRACRO— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 15, 2018
It only took over 200 years but the French were finally victorious in Russia #worldcupfinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/8aM3fePMj0— Michael Ward (@MicMacW) July 15, 2018
FRANCE DID IT ! 🏆🏆#FRACRO pic.twitter.com/YDYRHDb1zA— flow (@flowtaee) July 15, 2018
Winning Moment in Paris #France— Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) July 15, 2018
Amazing Scene#WorldCupFinal#WorldCup#FRACRO #CRO pic.twitter.com/u5qB9XhKPL
This is what happens when France wins the World Cup in a French flight!! 🇫🇷 #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/Yk0EMaDjmT— TheNewAdamb99 (@TheNewAdamb99) July 15, 2018
