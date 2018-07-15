Prantsusmaa koondis krooniti äsja Venemaal jalgpalli maailmameistriks. Mõistagi plahvatas sellest ka sotsiaalmeedia ning Õhtuleht toob teieni säutsupalakesed Twitteri-maailmast.

I was alive when the first African team won the FIFA World Cup😭🌍👏 #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nDri3VjsLt — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 15, 2018

15 of the 23 players involved the France squad have African ancestry, reminiscent of the 1998 #WorldCup winning squad. Diversity at its best 😎🇫🇷. #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/6zRZqb6QSy — World Cup (@FIFAWCGoals) July 15, 2018

To the French woman on night of semi final we met in a Valbonne restaurant who said she couldn’t support France cos there were too many black players in the side, I hope you are inconsolably miserable. Well done #France #FRACRO — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 15, 2018

It only took over 200 years but the French were finally victorious in Russia #worldcupfinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/8aM3fePMj0 — Michael Ward (@MicMacW) July 15, 2018