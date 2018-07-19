SÜDAMED TEELE! Juventuse särgis Ronaldo vallutab Instagramis mägesid (0)

, 19. juuli 2018, 15:50
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventuse särgis. (Instagram @juventus)

Selle suve kuumim üleminek on kindlasti Cristiano Ronaldo siirdumine Torino Juventuse ridadesse. Selle kuulutamiseks postitas Portugali superstaar oma Instagrami ka uhke pildi, mis on praeguseks kogunud 11,3 miljonit like'i. 

Rohkem südamekesi on Instagramis teeninud ainult viis postitust. 

1 - Kylie Jenner (17,9 miljonit meeldimist)

 

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


2 - Kylie Jenner (13 miljonit)

 

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


3 - Justin Bieber (12,7 miljonit) 

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


4 - Cristiano Ronaldo (11,4 miljonit) 


5 - Cristiano Ronaldo (11,4 miljonit)

 

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

