NII SEE JUHTUS | Sport 27.07: Kangert jahtis Tour de France´i viimasel mägietapil võitu

, 27. juuli 2018, 22:42
Tanel Kangert Tour de Francel. (AFP/Scanpix)
Tänase päeva ja kogu nädalavahetuse põhisündmuseks on Soome WRC-ralli, mille otseblogi saate lugeda siit, kuid sporti tehakse muidugi mujalgi. Täna sõideti Tour de France'i 19. etapp, mis oli selle tuuri viimane mägine sõit. Jürgen Zopp jätkas oma suurepärast turniiri Gstaadis ja edenes poolfinaali.
  • 22:42
    Vormel 3

    VIDEO: Kaks eestlast ühele rajale ära ei mahu: Aron ja Vips põrkasid kokku ning katkestasid

  • 19:12
    TOUR DE FRANCE

  • 18:48
    TOUR DE FRANCE



  • 18:10
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Kangert tipust kolinal alla kukkunud, kätte hakkavad jõudma otustavad hetked. 


  • 17:58
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Esimestel on 33 km minna. Ilmselt on ajaküsimus, millal peagrupp Kangerti ja teised kamraadid ära sööb. 


  • 17:55
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Majka rebis end samuti Kangerti grupist lahti, nüüd juhib trio! 



  • 17:54
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Ai-ai! Landa Meana ja Bardet sõidavad kahekesi eest! Kangert jääb viiese grupiga maha! 

  • 17:51
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Steven Kruijswijk pani peagrupist putku ja jahib liidreid! 


  • 17:49
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Zakarin jääb korraks natuke maha, kuid saab siis grupi sabast kinni. Vahe peagrupiga pole enam oluliselt vähenenud! 



     

  • 17:41
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Jooksikute grupp on kahanenud seitsmele, Kangert ilusti sees! 


  • 17:33
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    44 km sõita, peagrupp hakkab jooksikutele lähemale jõudma. Vahe alla kahe minuti. 


  • 17:25
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Ja neid on järgi üheksa! Mägedekunn Julian Alaphilippe langes juhtgrupist! Sisuliselt on ta mägironija tiitli võitnud, nüüd tuleb tal lihtsalt tuuri finišisse jõuda. 



  • 17:17
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Üks mees on maha raputatud! 


  • 17:02
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Sama punt rühib nüüd viimase tõusu suunas. Vahe jälitajate ees üle 3 minuti. 


  • 16:58
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    63 km minna ja grupp ongi nüüd 11liikmeline. 5 taganttulijat said 6 meest kätte. 


  • 16:52
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Kuuene grupp püsib ees, kuid kontramehed pole kaugel. Varsti algab viimane tõus! 


  • 16:34
    TOUR DE FRANCE

    Kangert on tuuri viimasel mägietapil kuueliikmelises jooksikute grupis. Minna veel alla 90 km! 


  • 15:30
    KORVPALL

  • 15:15
    TENNIS

  • 14:23
    Siim Kera

    Zopi ja Bagnise heitluses teises setis seis 1:1.

  • 14:02

    Šveitsis Gstaadil peetaval tenniseturniiril heitleb Jürgen Zopp hetkel veerandfinaalis argentiinlase Facundo Bagnisega. Esimese seti kaotas eestlane 3:6. Teisel hetkel seis Zopi kasuks 1:0.

  • 14:00
    JALGRATTASPORT

    Tour de France 19. etapp on veidi juba kestnud. Kangert hetkel kuuemehelises juhtgrupis. 

  • 13:12
    JALGPALL

    Veel ülemineku-uudiseid!

  • 11:43
    SULGPALL

    Kristin Kuuba ja Kati-Kreet Marrani edutee Vladivostoki turniiril lõppes veerandfinaalis. Kuuba pidi üksikmängus tunnistama Saksamaa esindaja Yvonne Li 22:20, 21:12 paremust. Paarismängus jäädi koos alla Jaapani duole Chisato Hoshi-Kie Nakanishi 14:21, 21:16, 10:21.

  • 11:36
    JALGPALL

  • 11:05
    KORVPALL

  • 10:48

  • 09:22
    KORVPALL

  • 09:16
    JALGPALL

  • 08:15
    JALGRATTASPORT

    Meenutame Tour de France'i üldseisu




