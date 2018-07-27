Tänase päeva ja kogu nädalavahetuse põhisündmuseks on Soome WRC-ralli, mille otseblogi saate lugeda siit, kuid sporti tehakse muidugi mujalgi. Täna sõideti Tour de France'i 19. etapp, mis oli selle tuuri viimane mägine sõit. Jürgen Zopp jätkas oma suurepärast turniiri Gstaadis ja edenes poolfinaali.
22:42
VIDEO: Kaks eestlast ühele rajale ära ei mahu: Aron ja Vips põrkasid kokku ning katkestasid
19:12
18:48
Primoz Roglic, King of the Descents, grabs his second stage win on Le Tour! 🇸🇮 🏆@rogla, Roi de la Descente, décroche sa deuxième victoire d'étape sur Le Tour ! 🇸🇮 🏆#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/0AYd13StKh— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 27, 2018
17" behind, @GeraintThomas86 finishes 2nd, @romainbardet 3rd. 📊— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 27, 2018
17" derrière, Geraint Thomas termine 2e, Romain Bardet complète le podium de l'étape. 📊#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/kkRAEMlUxn
18:10
Kangert tipust kolinal alla kukkunud, kätte hakkavad jõudma otustavad hetked.
Journée compliquée pour @GuilmMartin, pointé à 8 minutes du maillot jaune.#TDF2018 https://t.co/8EZIMjvvxn— Wanty-Groupe Gobert (@TeamWantyGobert) July 27, 2018
17:58
Esimestel on 33 km minna. Ilmselt on ajaküsimus, millal peagrupp Kangerti ja teised kamraadid ära sööb.
Majka has just got there, so we have a set of three. Zakarin, Jungels, Kangert, G. Izagirre sit 25" behind.— ByTheMinute Cycling 🚲 (@ByTheMinCycle) July 27, 2018
Peloton being pushed by Kwiatkowski. Gap is now 1'30"
Kruijswijk in between at 1'20" behind.
17:55
Majka rebis end samuti Kangerti grupist lahti, nüüd juhib trio!
Average speeds up Col des Bordères (8.6km, 5.8%)— letourdata (@letourdata) July 27, 2018
Landa/Bardet group 21.5km/h#MaillotJaune group 22.3km/h
The gap was down to 1'35" at the summit #TDF2018 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/DUwYXtaoBk
17:54
Ai-ai! Landa Meana ja Bardet sõidavad kahekesi eest! Kangert jääb viiese grupiga maha!
17:51
Steven Kruijswijk pani peagrupist putku ja jahib liidreid!
🏁 - 35 km@s_kruijswijk attacks! 💢— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 27, 2018
Steven Kruijswijk s'en va ! 💢#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/P7zpwsO0on
17:49
Zakarin jääb korraks natuke maha, kuid saab siis grupi sabast kinni. Vahe peagrupiga pole enam oluliselt vähenenud!
-35km Landa, Bardet, Majka, Jungels, Zakarin, Kangert, G.Izagirre >> 1’54” Gr líder #TDF2018— Josué Madrigal (@josugeos) July 27, 2018
-
17:41
Jooksikute grupp on kahanenud seitsmele, Kangert ilusti sees!
🚨 19ª etapa del Tour de Francia— Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) July 27, 2018
🏁 - 41 kms
⭐️ ¡Gesink acerca el pelotón al grupo de Landa!
CC: 🚴🏻♂️🚴🏻♂️ Landa, Bardet, Zakarin, Jungels, Kangert, Majka, Gorka Izagirre
➡️ Pelotón a 1'45''
📻 En @tjcope#TdF2018 #TourEnCOPE pic.twitter.com/En2rMhsDKE
17:33
44 km sõita, peagrupp hakkab jooksikutele lähemale jõudma. Vahe alla kahe minuti.
#TDf2018 El trabajo de @LottoJumbo_road en el pelotón empieza a surtir efecto y la ventaja del grupo cabecero de 9 (con Landa y Bardet entre otros) ha bajado más de 1´... Ahora está en 2´06", a 4 km de coronar Bordéres. pic.twitter.com/klv3HTkRj9— Ciclismo a Fondo (@Ciclismoafondo_) July 27, 2018
17:25
Ja neid on järgi üheksa! Mägedekunn Julian Alaphilippe langes juhtgrupist! Sisuliselt on ta mägironija tiitli võitnud, nüüd tuleb tal lihtsalt tuuri finišisse jõuda.
Julian Alaphilippe s'écarte après avoir roulé pour Jungels. Le français peut profiter de la foule et de son maillot désormais. Et zéro risque dans la descente, hein ! 😜 #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/h19M7yQxFE— Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) July 27, 2018
-
17:17
Üks mees on maha raputatud!
🚨 19ª etapa del Tour de Francia— Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) July 27, 2018
🏁 - 52 kms
CC: 🚴🏻♂️🚴🏻♂️ Landa, Nieve, Gorka Izagirre, Bardet, Zakarin, Jungels, Barguil, Kangert, Majka y Alaphilippe
➡️ Pelotón a 3'21''
⭐️ Landa sería ahora mismo segundo
📻 En @tjcope#TdF2018 #TourEnCOPE pic.twitter.com/4aTGTaF7ov
17:02
Sama punt rühib nüüd viimase tõusu suunas. Vahe jälitajate ees üle 3 minuti.
Les poursuivants ont rejoint la tête de course ! 💪— Prix Antargaz (@PrixAntargaz) July 27, 2018
🇱🇺 @BobJungels
🇫🇷 @WarrenBarguil
🇪🇪 Tanel Kangert
🇪🇸 @NieveMikel
🇪🇸 Gorka Izagirre
🇫🇷 @alafpolak
🇪🇸 @MikelLandaMeana
🇫🇷 @romainbardet
🇷🇺 @IlnurZakarin
🇵🇱 @majkaformal
🇨🇷 @Andrey_Amador#PrixAntargaz pic.twitter.com/ISLZEuJNYn
16:58
63 km minna ja grupp ongi nüüd 11liikmeline. 5 taganttulijat said 6 meest kätte.
.@AdamYates7 est repris par le peloton #MaillotJauneLCL #TDF2018— Maillot jaune LCL (@MaillotjauneLCL) July 27, 2018
16:52
Kuuene grupp püsib ees, kuid kontramehed pole kaugel. Varsti algab viimane tõus!
70KM TO GO— ByTheMinute Cycling 🚲 (@ByTheMinCycle) July 27, 2018
Still descending.
Leaders - Jungels, Barguil, Kangert, Nieve, G. Izagirre, Alaphilippe.
Chase Group - Landa, Bardet, Zakarin, Majka, Amador - +0'20"
Adam Yates - +1'28"
Peloton - +2'44"
Sagan, Kristoff, Demare - +18.30
16:34
Kangert on tuuri viimasel mägietapil kuueliikmelises jooksikute grupis. Minna veel alla 90 km!
This descent looks HAIRY. Not fancying this one at all.— ByTheMinute Cycling 🚲 (@ByTheMinCycle) July 27, 2018
Bardet/Landa/Zakarin/Majka/Yates are 43" behind the leading pack of six which is Jungels, Barguil, Kangert, Nieve, Izagirre, Alaphilippe.
Peloton now over the top of the Tourmalet some 2'53" after the polka dot jersey.
-
15:30
15:15
14:23
Zopi ja Bagnise heitluses teises setis seis 1:1.
-
14:02
Šveitsis Gstaadil peetaval tenniseturniiril heitleb Jürgen Zopp hetkel veerandfinaalis argentiinlase Facundo Bagnisega. Esimese seti kaotas eestlane 3:6. Teisel hetkel seis Zopi kasuks 1:0.
14:00
Tour de France 19. etapp on veidi juba kestnud. Kangert hetkel kuuemehelises juhtgrupis.
-
13:12
Veel ülemineku-uudiseid!
-
11:43
Kristin Kuuba ja Kati-Kreet Marrani edutee Vladivostoki turniiril lõppes veerandfinaalis. Kuuba pidi üksikmängus tunnistama Saksamaa esindaja Yvonne Li 22:20, 21:12 paremust. Paarismängus jäädi koos alla Jaapani duole Chisato Hoshi-Kie Nakanishi 14:21, 21:16, 10:21.
-
11:36
11:05
10:48
09:22
09:16
08:15
Meenutame Tour de France'i üldseisu
📊 STAGE 18 - TOP 10 GC 📊#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/7rdrCtb78x— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 26, 2018
