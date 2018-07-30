F1
Hollandlane vabandas täna Instagramis!

Mootoririke ajas Verstappeni otse-eetris kõvasti vanduma (0)

, 30. juuli 2018, 17:22

Pettunud Max Verstappen (Reuters/Scanpix)

Hollandlase Max Verstappeni (Red Bull) eilne Ungari GP lõppes mootoriprobleemi tõttu juba viiendal ringil. Arusaadavalt ajas tehniline rike 20aastase vormelipiloodi tuld ja tõrva pilduma, mis jõudis ka otse-eetrisse.

"Kas ma ei võiks lihtsalt edasi sõita, mind ei koti ("I don’t f***ing care"), kui see mootor õhku lendab," purskas Verstappen tiimiraadiosse, kui tema Renault' jõuallikas Hungaroringil otsad andis. Noormees hoidis sel hetkel viiendat positsiooni.

Veidi hiljem palus meeskond tal masina seisma jätta (kuula allolevat tsenseerimata inglisekeelset videot), mis peale Verstappen sajatas: "Kurat küll! Iga kuradi kord juhtub selle s***ga mingi kuradi nali!" 

Täna palus Verstappen Instagrami vahendusel oma kõnepruugi pärast vabandust. "Kui vaatan eilsele tagasi, siis tunnen endiselt pettumust," alustas hollandlane. 

"Sellest hoolimata poleks pidanud kasutama neid sõnu, mida ma emotsiooni pealt ütlesin. Emotsioonid olid hea stardi järel kõrged. Frustratsioonil on põhjus, ootamatuid mootoriprobleeme on viimastel aastatel juhtunud liiga tihti. 

Tulime Budapesti kõrgete ootustega, mistõttu oli katkestamist raske alla neelata. Lähen suvepuhkusele lootuses, et tuleme tagasi tugevamana."

