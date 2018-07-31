Brasiilia jalgpallistaar Neymar sattus MMil tugeva kriitika alla, sest PSG mängumees sukeldus ja imiteeris tugevat valu, samal ajal platsil ringi veeredes. Nüüd tunnistas 25aastane brasiillane, et reageerib vahel üle.

"Te võite arvata, et ma reageerin üle ja vahel nii ongi. Aga tegelikult ma kannatan väljakul." lausus Neymar oma sponsori Gilette'i avaldatud videoreklaamis.

Videos lubab eelnevalt Santoses ja Barcelonas mänginud staar paremaks inimeseks muutuda ja lisas: "Te võite jätkata minu kividega pildumist või saate kivid ära visata ja aidata mul püsti tõusta."

Twitterikasutajaid jalgpallur veenda ei suutnud ja tema sõnadesse suhtuti pigem skeptiliselt.

"You may think I overreact, and sometimes I do. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch. You have no idea what I go through outside of it"



Neymar on overreacting after tackles. pic.twitter.com/Wfr1sp78Mx — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) July 30, 2018

No more diving then???? Good luck with that, once a cheat always a cheat. — Dan Clarke (@thedanclarke) July 30, 2018

No you did fall over, be honest with yourself, stop doubling down. You seem to want to be respected, just because you are rich, famous and talented it doesn’t mean the public will respect you. That only happens when you are honest, fair and respectful to your opponents — The Widower Daddy (@WidowDaddy) July 30, 2018