KAS TÕESTI? Sarisukelduja Neymar tunnistas, et reageerib vahel üle ja lubab muutuda (0)

, 31. juuli 2018, 22:19
Prindi
Neymar oma loomulikus asendis. (Reuters/Scanpix)

Brasiilia jalgpallistaar Neymar sattus MMil tugeva kriitika alla, sest PSG mängumees sukeldus ja imiteeris tugevat valu, samal ajal platsil ringi veeredes. Nüüd tunnistas 25aastane brasiillane, et reageerib vahel üle.

"Te võite arvata, et ma reageerin üle ja vahel nii ongi. Aga tegelikult ma kannatan väljakul." lausus Neymar oma sponsori Gilette'i avaldatud videoreklaamis.

Videos lubab eelnevalt Santoses ja Barcelonas mänginud staar paremaks inimeseks muutuda ja lisas: "Te võite jätkata minu kividega pildumist või saate kivid ära visata ja aidata mul püsti tõusta."

 

Twitterikasutajaid jalgpallur veenda ei suutnud ja tema sõnadesse suhtuti pigem skeptiliselt.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis