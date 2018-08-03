FOTOD | Ribery lõi Bayerni treeningul pea vastu väravaposti (0)

, 3. august 2018, 09:53
Prindi
Franck Ribery saab esmaabi. (AFP/Scanpix)

35aastane Prantsusmaa jalgpallilegend Franck Ribery pidi Müncheni Bayerni eilse treeningu pooleli jätma, sest põrkus peaga vastu väravaposti.

Bayerni Twitteri-kontol avaldatud piltidel on näha Riberyd tugevalt kinni seotud pea ja verise käega. Talle anti esmaabi otse väljakul.

Pole selge, kas prantslane saab osaleda 12. augustil peetavas Saksamaa superkarikamängus Frankfurdi Eintrachtiga.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis