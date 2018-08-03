35aastane Prantsusmaa jalgpallilegend Franck Ribery pidi Müncheni Bayerni eilse treeningu pooleli jätma, sest põrkus peaga vastu väravaposti.

Bayerni Twitteri-kontol avaldatud piltidel on näha Riberyd tugevalt kinni seotud pea ja verise käega. Talle anti esmaabi otse väljakul.

Franck Ribery suffered a laceration on his head during training session at Tegernsee as he collided with the goal post. He was treated on the pitch then went to the cabin pic.twitter.com/11JOC2IfbC