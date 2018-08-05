Ilusat pühapäeva, head spordisõbrad! Nagu ikka, kajastab Õhtuleht kõike põnevat, mis spordimaailmas toimub. Kindlasti tuleb silm peal hoida Eesti U18 korvpallikoondisel, kes lõpetab Euroopa meistrivõistlused kolmanda koha mänguga. Püsige lainel!
Paistab, et esimese karika võtab tänavu Inglismaal Manchester City!
City double their lead. A Chelsea attack breaks down in the City half and they swarm forward, outnumbering the Blues’ defence. Aguero is slipped in by Silva and makes no mistake with the finish.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2018
0-2 [58'] #CommunityShield
Inglismaal mängitakse täna välja esimene karikas! Community Shield - Chelsea vs Manchester City, kell 17.
Your @HaysWorldwide #cfcvcity, Community Shield line-up!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2018
CITY XI | Bravo, Walker, Stones, Aguero, Laporte, Sane, Bernardo, Mendy, Fernandinho (c), Mahrez, Foden
SUBS | Ederson, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Jesus, Diaz, Gomes pic.twitter.com/SQvs5apXFI
Here is the Blues' starting 11! 💪— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2018
Just one hour to go... #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/zdjHSHaEhv
