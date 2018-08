Whatever God takes away from you, let it to. 💔 . With broken heart I need to announce that my medical team decide to pull me back from today's finals after an injury I suffer during my first attempt in qualifications. I suffer from rupture of Achilles tendon. We tried everything until the very last moment, but unfortunately my road ends here. Until next season...

