A lot of people have asked us ”what are the athtletes doing during the summer? 🤷🏼‍♀️” To answer that question, we are going to take you to a 12-week long journey with our athletes. Welcome to the #ebtinstagramtakeover 2018 edition - one week, one athlete! First one up 👉🏻 @reginaoja #estonianbiathlonteam

A post shared by Estonian Biathlon Team (@estonianbiathlonteam) on Aug 12, 2018 at 9:21pm PDT