TWITTERIMÖLL | Liverpooli fännid ei mõista, miks Klavan lahkub (0)

, 17. august 2018, 11:02
Just Ragnar Klavan nii lõi Ragnar Klavan aasta esimsel päeval võiduvärava Burnley võrku. (AP/Scanpix)

Eile hilisõhtul ja täna hommikul hakati Itaalia ja Inglismaa meedias kindlas kõneviisis kirjutama Liverpooli keskkaitsja Ragnar Klavani klubivahetusest. Väidetavalt liitub eestlane juba täna Itaalia kõrgliigas mängiva Cagliariga. Ajaleht Liverpool Echo jättis oma blogis juba Klavaniga hüvasti ja soovis Viljandi mehele tulevikuks edu.

Twitteris saab Klavani müük väga tugevat vastukaja, sest suurem osa fänne ei mõista, miks peaks kõigest 2 miljoni euro eest loobuma keskkaitsjast, kes on eelmisel kahel hooajal näidanud kindlat mängu. Teemegi siinkohal põgusa ülevaate, mis Twitteris toimub!

