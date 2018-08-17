Eile hilisõhtul ja täna hommikul hakati Itaalia ja Inglismaa meedias kindlas kõneviisis kirjutama Liverpooli keskkaitsja Ragnar Klavani klubivahetusest. Väidetavalt liitub eestlane juba täna Itaalia kõrgliigas mängiva Cagliariga. Ajaleht Liverpool Echo jättis oma blogis juba Klavaniga hüvasti ja soovis Viljandi mehele tulevikuks edu.

Twitteris saab Klavani müük väga tugevat vastukaja, sest suurem osa fänne ei mõista, miks peaks kõigest 2 miljoni euro eest loobuma keskkaitsjast, kes on eelmisel kahel hooajal näidanud kindlat mängu. Teemegi siinkohal põgusa ülevaate, mis Twitteris toimub!

#Klavan travelling to Italy to sign with Cagliari. A sad day for @LFC faithful. I guess we'll always have the injury time winner vs Burnley. Oh, and this. pic.twitter.com/3MAgzKdx0a — EADF_Liverpool (@EadfLiverpool) August 17, 2018

Why are we getting rid of Klavan, twice the player Matip is!!!! — Chris Dodds (@Chris_Doddsey) August 17, 2018

Would be crazy letting klavan go with our brittle defence. Just wait until January and see how it's gone or get a replacement in if needed surely? — Rich (@RiMeLFC) August 17, 2018

Uuel hooajal mängib Ragnar Klavan Itaalia kõrgliigas Serie A-s. Tiimiks Cagliari Calcio, kes möödunud hooajal lõpetas 16ndana. Seega tekib küsimus, miks valis Raku Sardiinia pealinna? Imelihtne, ta tahab Ronaldole koha kätte näidata. https://t.co/hJGHLVDnwu — Tõnis Lõhmus (@35mmvsLife) August 17, 2018

Klavan going?!! Nooooo 😢 good defender!! Despite his age! Ragnars a Don — YASHIM. (@Junior_mafiia) August 17, 2018

bit weird that klavan is being let go off for a small fee - we have notoriously injury prone centre backs and since we havent bought one this summer -doesnt make sense to let a competent centre half go. — KING-HOOKAH (@theshishaking) August 17, 2018

Disappointed to see Klavan go in a way. He wasn't ever going to be in Klopp's ideal starting 11, but whenever he came in he looked solid and hardly put a foot wrong. For 2 million quid, I'd rather we kept him. — Liam (@lousycrow) August 17, 2018

I dont understand why we sale of Klavan. He is good back up option.

Actually we have only 3 centre backs. Its very risky. — Honza Vrábel (@vrabejka68) August 17, 2018

King Klavan is gone...😭 We are now woefully short at LCB. — Scott (@RedsOrDead) August 17, 2018

I never watched Klavan play a poor game at CB. £2M is a cheap insurance fee for injury to current @LFC defenders squad. — John Horrocks (@JohnGHorrocks) August 17, 2018

Selling Klavan?



Big big mistake.



Apart from VVD the rest of our CB’s are made of glass.



If we don’t win anything this will be why #lfc — mainstand red (@mainstandred) August 17, 2018

Quite liked Klavan. Not saying he’s the best defender in the world but kept his head down and tried his best. Always seemed grateful of the opportunity to be at LFC. Best of luck Raggers. — Seán Jones (@SeaninJones) August 17, 2018

Klavan is a better centre back than Matip in my opinion and less injury prone. Madness to get rid of him when surely he'd have stayed for this season at least, just to have the excellent squad depth. — Scarry_88 (@scarry_88) August 17, 2018