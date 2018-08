It was a pleasure to play with you @ragnar.klavan17 I wish you all the best in your new club. You will be missed in our dressing room 😔 P.S. I still can believe u stole my goal 🤔😁😝 at least it was an assist 😉 and remember You’ll Never Walk Alone 🙌🏻 🔴🔴🔴

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:48am PDT