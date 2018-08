✨ NOMINEES: UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2017/18 ✨



⭐️ @lukamodric10

⭐️ @Cristiano Ronaldo

⭐️ @MoSalah



🗓️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 30 August 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7lfkfaceve