First of all, I want to thank everybody in the LFC family for those unforgettable two years in the Liverpool. It has truly been my pleasure and honour to wear the Liver bird on my chest. Thank you and You’ll Never Walk Alone. #lfc #lfcfamily #ynwa

A post shared by Ragnar Klavan official (@ragnar.klavan17) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:18am PDT