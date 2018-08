#happybirthdayhenry Did my first comp after a year and I’am super happy about the medal. Not that happy with my jumps, but from now on it can only get better and I can’t be more greatful, it feels amazing to be back on skis. Thanks everyone for the support! #enjoythejourney #competition #worldchamponship #bigair #skiingagain @roxy @eluelisas

A post shared by Kelly Sildaru (@kellysildaru) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:50am PDT