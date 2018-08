A week left to make it to Rally Germany, trying not to panic, but it is hard not to. It seems this week everyone I am trying to speak to about sponsorship for Rally Germany is away on holiday. Thank you every single one of you for believing and supporting with the crowdfunding, it is amazing! http://cutecookie.co.uk/crowdfunding/ Aaron Alison Allan Andrew J Andrew Andrew O Andrew B Ben Bernard Cherry Chris Christine Christopher Craig Darcy David K David M Deb Derek Dominik Dylan Eddy Elizabeth Gianluica Gioele Glen Graham Gregor Hua Hsien James D James S Jamie Jan Jared Jennie Jeremy Jim John Julian Lars Lee Leigh Les Lianne Lukasz Martin W Martin R Martyn Matthew Michael R Michael P Michael S Mike Garry Paul Pete N Pete O Peter Y Richard Roberto Roger Roy Ryan C Ryan S Simeon Simon Sophie Steven Sc Steven S Stuart M Stuart C Tim Timon Tom Tony Trevor Valentina 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

A post shared by Louise Cook (@louisecookgb) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT