NII SEE JUHTUS | Sport 13.01: metsik talispordimöll, tähtsad korvpallilahingud meil ja mujal 

3 - Marcus Rashford has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career. Exciting. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/JvXSdrSLIU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 13 Ιανουαρίου 2019





8 - No player has been involved in more Premier League goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjær became caretaker manager at Manchester United than Paul Pogba (eight - four goals, four assists). Dangerous. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/yis6RJMtJj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 13 Ιανουαρίου 2019