TULINE KAHJU: Kanepi andis maailma esinumbrile vägeva lahingu, kuid kaotas valusalt

Simo before the match! Looking super relaxed and ready for tough first rd opponent Kaia #Kanepi 💪 first time ive really liked a #Nike outfit on Simona as well! And her new #Halepino shoes are super groovy-- they even have a spicy meter on them 🌶🤣 #AusOpen #Halep pic.twitter.com/CRYpQzch2H