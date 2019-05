KAHJU! Visalt võidelnud Kontaveidi õnnetu seeria finaalmatšides jätkub, Porsche läks Kvitovale

Game, set, match! @Petra_Kvitova is the new Porsche Tennis Grand Prix champion! 🏆🎉

World’s No. 3 takes the straight-set victory over Anett Kontaveit (6-3, 7-6(2)) and becomes the first player winning two titles this season!

Congratulations, Petra! Well deserved! #PTGP19 pic.twitter.com/OCdhXLrESa