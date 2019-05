Huvilised saavad Ott Tänaku filmi muusikat nüüd ka kõrvaklappidest nautida 

I Wear* Experimenti liiked Johanna Eenma ja Hando Jaksi Stanislav Moškov

Filmi treileri lugu "Legends Are Made" põhimõtteliselt sellest räägibki. Were you born to greatness? No, legends are made. It's hard and pays less, now get out of the way. Is there life so painless? No, lessons prevail," selgitas Jaksi.