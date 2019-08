OTSE | Soome ralli: Latvala puksis Tänaku liidrikohalt, neli meest mahuvad 0,6 sekundi sisse

View this post on Instagram

Shakedown went good earlier today, we had no issues. I'm sure that it will be a big fight here over the weekend, but the preparations have been good for this event, so we are confident and ready for it! 👊😉 ————— #RallyFinland #GoOtt #Rallying #TanakFanArmy #WRC #TGR_WRC #OttTanak #MartinJarveoja