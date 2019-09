OTSE | Türgi ralli: Tänak alustab päeva kaheksandana, Ogier ja Neuville püsivad suures mängus

SS1 Marmaris Super Special Stage:

💭"We will see tomorrow. If you have four events to go, you never know. We have to take what we can from every event."



1️⃣ Mikkelsen 2:02.6

2️⃣ Neuville +0.0

3️⃣ Tidemand +1.6

4⃣ Ogier +1.7

...

7⃣ TÄNAK +4.2#RallyTurkey #GoOtt #WRC pic.twitter.com/d66wRqX6Xr