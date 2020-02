OTSEBLOGI | Malõgina sai tippmängijalt kindla kaotuse, Kontaveit üritab maailma neljanda reketi vastu naiskonda elus hoida 

Italy 🇮🇹, Croatia 🇭🇷, Ukraine 🇺🇦 and Estonia 🇪🇪 aim for promotion...



Bulgaria 🇧🇬 and Greece 🇬🇷 battle it out to avoid relegation...



It's all to play for in Group I ➡️ https://t.co/5FBaEqGB5u pic.twitter.com/95MAZunYfg