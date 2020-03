KOROONABLOGI | Jalgpalli EM toimub järgmise aasta suvel, Eestis on kõik spordivõistlused keelatud 

View this post on Instagram

#🤺 International Fencing Federation (#FIE ) decided to postpone last Olympic qualification tournament due to #coronavirus. Also Estonian competitions will be postponed. ⠀ Considering the actual situation I think it was right decision. All together we have to face this problem and to deal with it👊🏽. ⠀ ⠀ I do already have some experience with Italy so I can suggest you to don’t panic, because the problem is not fatal, but still to be really attentive☝🏽. ⠀ ⠀ 🙌🏽Think about yourself and not only. Care about other people (first of all about them who are in the risk group), they may suffer this disease more. ⠀