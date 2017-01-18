Let Me Clear The Air By Saying This, Last Year I Torn Almost Ever Ligament In My Ankle Playing In The Top Of Eight @euroleague Against Lokomotiv The Team Doc Told Me It Was Just A Bad Sprains So They Pushed Me To Rush Back An Try To Play, Not Telling Me Until It Was To Late That I Had Edema Surrounding The Soft Tissue Causing Numbness In My Foot An That My Season Was Over. This Season Has Been The Hardest Of My Career Trying To Play Injured An Not Being Able To Play To The Best Of My Abilities, Yes At Times Doing The Season I Was Ready To Walk Away From The Game Because The Injured Was Effecting My Game An Mentality I Giving Up On Myself Cause The Team Wouldn't Let Me Sit Down Until I Was Sort Healthy An Back To AlmightyDorsey. I Say That To Say This I Want To Thank My Fans That Have Been Sending Me DM's An Mail To Keep My Spirits High Without Your Words I May Gave Up But I've Been Working My Ass Off Day An Night To Help This Team Be A Contender Again. ❤️💙💛AlmightyDorsey Is Coming🙌🏾

A video posted by Joey Dorsey (@almightydorsey) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:46am PST