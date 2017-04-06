OTSE | Korsika ralli: kas Ott Tänak jõuab jälle poodiumile? (0)

, 6. aprill 2017, 10:04
Ott Tänak. (AFP / Scanpix)
MM-sarja kuuluv Korsika ralli saab täishoo sisse küll homme, kuid täna peetakse testikatse ja autod on juba rajal. Nagu ikka hoiab Õhtuleht terve ralli jooksul toimuval silma peal, olge meiega nädala lõpuni rallilainel!

