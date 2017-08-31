TWITTERIMÖLL | "Tubli, Kaia. Nii tore, et sa tagasi oled!" ehk Kanepi võidukas tagasitulek soojendab tennisesõprade südant (0)

, 31. august 2017, 20:34
Kaia Kanepi. (Stanislav Moshkov)

Tänavu vigastuspausilt naasnud pikaaegne naiste tennise Eesti esireket Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418.) alistas täna USA lahtiste Suure slämmi turniiri teises ringis Yanina Wickmayeri (WTA 129.) 6:4, 6:2. Õhtuleht vaatab, kuidas reageerisid Kanepi edenemisele 32 parema hulka inimesed sotsiaalmeedias.

