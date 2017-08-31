Tänavu vigastuspausilt naasnud pikaaegne naiste tennise Eesti esireket Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418.) alistas täna USA lahtiste Suure slämmi turniiri teises ringis Yanina Wickmayeri (WTA 129.) 6:4, 6:2. Õhtuleht vaatab, kuidas reageerisid Kanepi edenemisele 32 parema hulka inimesed sotsiaalmeedias.

So glad to see Kaia Kanepi back and playing well. #USOpen 30 is the new 20. If she is past her injuries then she can do damage on tour. — Franciscus (@muddysquirrel) August 31, 2017

How about qualifier Kaia Kanepi? She rolls, 6-4, 6-2, over Yanina Wickmayer to reach third round. First tour-level wins of '17 in New York. — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) August 31, 2017

Match was closer than the score suggests but @yaninawickmaye8 loses 4-6, 2-6 to Kaia Kanepi in R2 #usopen — Dewulf Filip (@GraveyardFilip) August 31, 2017

Way to go Kaia Kanepi! Wonderful to see yo back ! #USOpen — JJM (@JJ_Mulherin) August 31, 2017

Kaia Kanepi W16 L2 since her comeback — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) August 31, 2017

Kaia Kanepi's run continues! I'm keeping tabs on this one. Special in so many ways for the Estonian — John Eles III (@johne3e) August 31, 2017

Kaia Kanepi continues her tremendous form this week beating Wickmayer 64 62. Records b2b wins for the 1st time since March 2015. #USOpen — WTA Scores (@Scores_WTA) August 31, 2017

So great to see Kaia Kanepi back in R3 of a Slam after the Epstein-Barr virus forced her off tour for 2 years. Shot-making as good as ever — Alex Macpherson (@alex_macpherson) August 31, 2017

Kaia Kanepi on a 10 match unbeaten run since Wimbledon... 5 wins in ITF 15k Parnu, 3 US Open Q's and 2 US Open main draw wins 👌👌👌👌 Momentum! — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) August 31, 2017