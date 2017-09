Great North City Games today in Newcastle and 2nd place ☺️ As a typical athlete of-course I would have liked to jump more but at the same time it was the same result than the winners - 6.46 😀 And on top of it had a lots of fun and got so much great energy from a fantastic competition ☺️🙌🤗 Thank you Newcastle for having me 💙 I feel there is still lot in me but I guess it has to wait for the next season 😉💪 Grateful to finish the season healthy after a little time off and grateful to all of you for your amazing support 😘 Tänan! Thank you! 💙 #xenb #kallasmanagement #nike #sportland #sparta #oriflame #nutrend #tallinnakalev #teamestonia

