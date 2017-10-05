Hispaania ralli eel korraldas WRC meeleoluka mudelautode võidukihutamise, kus osalejateks olid maailma kõige vingemad rallimehed.

M-Spordi meeskonna lippu hoidis kõrgel Ott Tänak, kes saavutas teise koha. Teda edestas vaid Toyotat esindav soomlane Jari-Matti Latvala. Kolmandaks kerkis Citroeni mees Stephane Lefebvre.

Today some of our WRC drivers battled to become the ‘WRC Fabrica de Juguetes slot car champion’ - intense competition! #WRC pic.twitter.com/qZH9vVytaz — WRC (@OfficialWRC) October 5, 2017