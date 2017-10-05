FOTOD ja VIDEO | Ott Tänak kihutas Kataloonia ralli soojendusvõistlusel poodiumile (0)

, 5. oktoober 2017, 16:51
Ott Tänak (vasakul) saavutas mudelautode võidukihutamisel teise koha. (Twitter)

Hispaania ralli eel korraldas WRC meeleoluka mudelautode võidukihutamise, kus osalejateks olid maailma kõige vingemad rallimehed.

M-Spordi meeskonna lippu hoidis kõrgel Ott Tänak, kes saavutas teise koha. Teda edestas vaid Toyotat esindav soomlane Jari-Matti Latvala. Kolmandaks kerkis Citroeni mees Stephane Lefebvre.

