Hispaania ralli eel korraldas WRC meeleoluka mudelautode võidukihutamise, kus osalejateks olid maailma kõige vingemad rallimehed.
M-Spordi meeskonna lippu hoidis kõrgel Ott Tänak, kes saavutas teise koha. Teda edestas vaid Toyotat esindav soomlane Jari-Matti Latvala. Kolmandaks kerkis Citroeni mees Stephane Lefebvre.
Today we play with little cars 😉 #WRC #RallyRACC pic.twitter.com/h5wRh9B6g3— Stéphane Lefebvre (@SLefebvreRallye) October 5, 2017
Today some of our WRC drivers battled to become the ‘WRC Fabrica de Juguetes slot car champion’ - intense competition! #WRC pic.twitter.com/qZH9vVytaz— WRC (@OfficialWRC) October 5, 2017
...and the winner is, @JariMattiWRC with @OttTanak 2nd & @SLefebvreRallye 3rd. They all get a WRC Fabrica de Juguetes slot car track prize pic.twitter.com/ILybZ6RwGM— WRC (@OfficialWRC) October 5, 2017
