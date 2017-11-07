2014. aasta Sotšis dopinguproovidega manipuleerimises süüdistatud Venemaa suusataja, olümpiavõitjaks tulnud Aleksandr Legkov teatas sotsiaalmeedias, et võitleb oma puhtuse nimel edasi.
"Võttis kaua aega, leidmaks oma tunnete kirjeldamiseks sõnu. Mõni päev tagasi otsustas ROKi distsiplinaarkomisjon minu Sotšis võidetud medalid ära võtta ning karistada mind ja mu koondisekaaslast Jevgeni Belovi eluaegse olümpiamängudel osalemise keeluga. Viimastel päevadel pole ma andnud infot kellelegi, sest olin vapustatud - mitte ainult selle küsimuse otsuse, vaid ka asjaolude tõttu. Ma ei taha vabandada ega end kaitsta, vaid selgitan," alustas Legkov.
"Töötasin olümpöiamedali võitmise nimel 20 aastat. Iga sportlane unistab olümpiakullast. Mind on viimaste aastate jooksul testitud üle 150 korra, olin puhas. Testid toimusid mitte Moskvas ega Sotšis, vaid Kölnis, Lausanne'is, Dresdenis. Võitsin 2013. aastal Tour de Ski ja olin puhas. Samuti 16. märtsil 2013 Oslos ühisstardist 50 km sõitu võites.
Töötasin 2011. aastast Šveitsi ja Saksamaa treenerite juhendamisel. Suure osa 2014. aastast veetsin väljaspool Venemaad, minu konkurendid teavad seda. Ajal, mil ma ROKi süüdistuse kohaselt tarbisin väidetavalt Rodtšenkovi kokteili, viibisin hoopis pidevalt Euroopas ja läbisin 19 dopingutesti," selgitas Legkov.
It took me a long time to find words to describe what I feel. A few days ago, the IOC Oswald Disciplinary Commission decided to take away my medals, which I had won in Sochi 2014, and to impose on me and my teammate Evgeniy Belov a lifelong ban from the Olympic Games. The last few days I said nothing to media, my fans and all the other athletes because I was shocked – not only because of the decision on the matter, but also because of the circumstances. I do not want to apologize and I do not want to defend myself, but explain. For 20 years, I have been arranging all of this to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Every athlete has this dream. We all, my opponents from all over the world and I, we worked hard every day. Year after year we met. We have measured ourselves in many competitions and in many training camps during the year. I know what you've done and you know what I've done. I was happy that I had your respect and you have my respect. This respect forbids you from cheating. In recent years I have been tested more than 150 times clean. Not tested in Moscow or Sochi because I was abroad, but in Cologne, Lausanne and Dresden. 2013 I won the Tour de Ski and was tested clean. On 20 March 2013 I won the 50km mass start race in Oslo and we had the same finish there as in Sochi 2014 and I was then tested clean in Europe. I know and my opponents know that I can win a clean race, and I know that they can win a clean race. Since 2011, I have been preparing myself with a team of coaches from Switzerland and Germany. I am very grateful that they supported me and still trust me. Only with their support could I reach my goals. The years before 2014 I spent most of a year with you in Switzerland and in Europe. In Moscow, where my home is, I only spent a short time on visits. All my opponents and teammates know that. In the months before Sochi, the time when the IOC accused me of having prepared myself with the so-called "cocktail", I remained without interruption in Europe, not in Russia, and was tested 19 times again closely, in Lausanne, Cologne and Dresden. All substances from which the so-called "cocktail" was developed are known. It was not an extraordinary 👇
1 kommentaar