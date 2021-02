Laskesuusatamise MMi esimesed kuldmedalid läksid Norrasse, Eesti finišeeris teise kümne lõpus

We're at the halfway stage! 🤩



Will the cards be shuffled again? @NSSF_Biathlon lead @FedFranceSki by almost 40 seconds with Ukraine and @biathloncanada in third and fourth place! ✌https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #pokljuka2021 pic.twitter.com/hCzABaZThc