Tervitus, head spordisõbrad! Kui huvitud spordimaailmast, siis hoia meie otseblogil silm peal, sest koondame siia kokku kõik päeva jooksul juhtuvad tähtsad ja põnevad sündmused. Naudime koos!
22:26
Ühtlasi tõmbame siit tänaseks joone alla. Homme juba uued vinged sündmused! Head ööd!
22:08
First scenes from Brnik airport and Kongresni trg square in Ljubljana. We're waiting on our great basketball players #EuroBasket2017 #mojtim pic.twitter.com/vBcluuB7NB— #mojtim (@SlovenianSports) September 18, 2017
21:47
21:41
21:14
Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I'm a family man, I take care of my family. But when I enter the pitch, I'm a lion." pic.twitter.com/vZAqoJElCx— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 18, 2017
20:33
20:20
19:36
19:21
The performances at Eurobasket of EuroLeague players (divided per teams)— Sportando (@Sportando) September 18, 2017
Via @LeventLEVENTCI pic.twitter.com/v0Fol6yFKg
19:05
18:54
18:21
18:11
"Watching him was like watching a character in a video game"— #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2017
Happy Birthday, @Ronaldo! 🇧🇷⚽️👌🎉
World Player of the Year 🥇🥇🥇
Ballon d'Or 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/LYKh1AMbIn
18:04
17:55
17:20
😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/dvFliB2AoQ— Ashley (@ashwagner13) September 17, 2017
17:06
16:42
15:56
15:55
15:46
14:57
13:21
13:09
12:51
12:25
12:00
11:41
11:36
11:26
10:36
10:35
10:09
09:55
09:32
09:31
09:31
09:23
Nautigem väikerahva triumfi!
09:14
Valik Sloveenia kossusangarite emotsionaalsetest sotsiaalmeedia postitustest:
ON THE TOP OF EUROPE 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bMeqfTeOou— Edo Murić (@Edo_Muric) September 17, 2017
Aaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!! On top of Europe 🇸🇮 na vrhuuu Evrope! All this is normal people 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8OEBUYtcZO— Jaka Blazic (@JakaBlazic) September 17, 2017
CHAMPIONS!! Thank you sLOVEnija 🇸🇮🇸🇮🥇🥇❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MJHfS8VyDh— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) September 17, 2017
I still can't believe that we are European Champions2017 🥇🥇🥇🇸🇮💪 @kzs_si @fiba @Goran_Dragic @JakaBlazic @JakaBlazic @luka7doncic @Edo_Muric pic.twitter.com/CP66ahOkWI— Zoran Dragic (@zoran_dragic) September 17, 2017
Brothers and champions of Europe!! Respect to Serbia for amazing tournament!! pic.twitter.com/6oVnIouZt2— Jaka Blazic (@JakaBlazic) September 17, 2017
09:10
Alustame päeva värske teatega Hiinamaalt, kus Anett Kontaveit alustas edukalt Guangzhou turniiri.
09:05
Tere kaunist esmaspäeva hommikut, head spordisõbrad!