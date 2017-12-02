NII SEE JUHTUS | Põnev Euroopa jalgpall, tublid laskesuusatajad, korvpallid välismaal (3)

, 2. detsember 2017, 22:56
Kaks suurt, kes jääb peale täna? (Nick Potts)
OTSEÜLEKANNE

Tervitus, hea spordisõber! Kui huvitud spordimaailmas toimuvast, on paslik Õhtulehe otseblogil silma peal hoida, sest koondame siia päeva jooksul kõik tähtsa ja põneva. Naudime koos!
  • 22:55
    SPORDISÕBER

    Sellega tõmbame siit ka tänaseks joone alla. Head ööd! 

  • 22:32
    KORVPALL

  • 22:11
    PARASPORT

  • 21:36
    FITNESS

  • 21:29
    JALGPALL

    Arsenal 1, United 3! 


  • 21:14
    JALGPALL


  • 20:54
    JALGPALL

    Aga United saab 3:1 ette! 



  • 20:38
    JALGPALL

    Unelmate algus teisele poolajale!



  • 20:28
    JALGPALL

  • 20:25
    JALGPALL


  • 20:11
    KORVPALL

  • 20:08
    KIIRUISUTAMINE

  • 19:46
    JALGPALL

    Kas tuleb Arsenalile väga õnnetu õhtu? 


  • 19:36
    JALGPALL

    United saab juba 4. minutil juhtima! 



  • 19:32
    JALGPALL


  • 19:04
    JALGPALL

    Täna Inglismaal veel üks mäng! Arsenal vs United! 



  • 19:01
    JALGPALL

    Brighton sai valusalt lüüa! 


  • 18:25
    LASKESUUSATAMINE

  • 18:08
    JALGPALL

    Sündmused käivad Brightonis kiiresti! 

  • 17:52
    JALGPALL


  • 17:32
    JALGPALL

    Liverpool saab paari minutiga 2:0 edu! Kas mäng juba tehtud!?



  • 17:11
    LASKESUUSATAMINE

  • 16:40
    JALGPALL


  • 16:18
    JALGPALL

  • 16:07
    JALGPALL

    Üldiselt Kloppilt väga eksperimentaalne kaitsenelik. Aga mis parata, oli teada, et probleeme on. Tundub, et Lovreni kõrval võtab koha sisse puhas poolkaitsja Emre Can. 

  • 16:02
    JALGPALL

    Ragnar jääb täna Brightoni vastu alustuseks pingile:


  • 15:52
    KAHEVÕISTLUS

  • 14:49
    KULTURISM

  • 14:09
    MURDMAASUUSATAMINE

  • 13:35
    LASKESUUSATAMINE

  • 12:59
    AUTOSPORT

    Mika Häkkinen: kui Schumacheri poeg küsib abi, aitan lahkesti

    Mika Häkkinen (ERIC GAILLARD)
  • 12:58
    KORVPALL

    Euroliiga 10. mänguvooru parimad palad:


  • 12:41
    KAHEVÕISTLUS

    Sellises järjestuses ja sääraste ajavahedega alustavad kahevõistlejad 14.45 meeskonnavõistluse 4x5 km murdmaasõitu.


  • 12:40
    LASKESUUSATAMINE

    Paistab, et Östersundi miinuskraadid on vahetunud +3 ja vihmasaju vastu. Meeste 10 k msprint algab kell 15.45.


  • 11:11
    KIIRUISUTAMINE

  • 10:47
    MURDMAASUUSATAMINE

  • 10:02
    JALGPALL

  • 09:45
    SAALIHOKI

  • 09:44
    NBA

    Veel ookeanitaguseid maiuspalu:




  • 09:16
    NBA

  • 09:02
    MURDMAASUUSATAMINE

    Lillehammeri MK klassikasprindi kvalifikatsioon algab kell 10.20, eestlastest lähevad rajale Marko Kilp, Raido Ränkel, Karel Tammjärv ja Kein Einaste.

     

  • 09:01
    TENNIS

    Kuigi nädalavahetused kuuluvad järgmistel kuudel enamasti talispordile, alustame päeva meie tänase suure lehelooga, mille peategelane on endine tipptennisist Maret Ani.

  • 08:54
    SPORDISÕBER

    Tere kaunist laupäeva hommikut, head spordisõbrad!

3 kommentaari

R
Rein  /   14:23, 2. dets 2017
http://www.powerplaymanager.com/r1533770 tee oma team
+0 -1 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
Alaveri stiil  /   10:56, 2. dets 2017
Meie "suusatajate" vormikõver seatakse nii, et hooaja esimeste võistlusteks oleksid mehed tipus, kui teised alles hakkavad vormi lihvima tippvõistlusteks. Siis on mida näidata. Järgmine vormitipp on tavaliselt mingi Venemaal toimuva MK etapi ajal. Tavaliselt enamus tegijaid sinna pommiauku ei lähe ja otseloomulikult on siis meie omad seal tegijad mingite teise kümnete kohtadega. Mäletan mõned aastad tagasi, kui meie omad praalisid oma Venemaa 10 piiril kohtadega, et nüüd hakkab tulema. Puhas pettus, ei tulnud midagi.
+5 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
M
Mulkqwist  /   10:25, 2. dets 2017
No kui pidevalt arenev tulevikulootus herra Vedelnuudel ka sõitu lõpuks läheb , siis pole kahtlustki. Oma neljandateks olümpiamängudeks praegu hästi valmistuv Eesti kõvamees purustab Norras kõik vastased ja kindlalt.Lihtsalt siiani pole purakas veel väljunud aga küll tuleb -ega tulemata jää
+0 -2 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused

